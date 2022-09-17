Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.75% from the stock’s current price.

GRPN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Down 3.6 %

GRPN opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $324.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.05. Groupon has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.