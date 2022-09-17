Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

