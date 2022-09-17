MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $171.01 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.33.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

