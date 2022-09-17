MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Investment analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

