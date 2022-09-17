MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Investment analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.12, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
