CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CSTR opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $438.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 586.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 592,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Stories

