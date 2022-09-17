Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

