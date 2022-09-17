MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Research analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

