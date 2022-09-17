AutoZone (AZO) to Release Earnings on Monday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 19th. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $38.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,165.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,191.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,087.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,559.43 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.