J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 2.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

