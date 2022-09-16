Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.43.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

