FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

FDX stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

