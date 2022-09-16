Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

