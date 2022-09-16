Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $76,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

