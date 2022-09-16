Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,811 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $223.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

