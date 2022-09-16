Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

