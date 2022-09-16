Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

