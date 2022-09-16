Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

