Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

