Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,878 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

