Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 73,281 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 497.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100,419 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 22,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

PFE opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

