Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

