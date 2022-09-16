Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,466 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.4 %

Salesforce stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

