Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

