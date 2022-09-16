Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Visa by 61.6% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

