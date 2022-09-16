Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 33,028 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $85,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $85,367,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

