Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

