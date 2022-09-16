Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

