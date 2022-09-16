Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.65 and its 200-day moving average is $520.98. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

