Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Visa by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

V stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.