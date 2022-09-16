Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.25 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,665,538 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $119,135,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $108,211,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

F opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

