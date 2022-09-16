Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 670 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

