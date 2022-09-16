The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.53 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.