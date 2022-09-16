Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

