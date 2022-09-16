The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE HD opened at $271.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

