Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Boeing by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $553,934,000 after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

