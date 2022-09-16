Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,127 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 73,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 64.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

