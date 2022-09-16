J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.