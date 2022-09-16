J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,451 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

VZ stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

