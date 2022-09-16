American Trust Acquires 420 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Trust grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $251.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

