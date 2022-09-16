Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 78,194 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,194 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average of $170.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

