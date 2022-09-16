Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.