American Trust Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Trust lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 47,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $271.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

