Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 322.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

