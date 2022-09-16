Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,221,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 165,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $345.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

