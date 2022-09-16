Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,554 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,896.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.