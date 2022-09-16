Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $345.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

