Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,271 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

