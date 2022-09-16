Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

