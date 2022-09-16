NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

