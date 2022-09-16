Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.06.

Humana Stock Up 8.4 %

HUM opened at $497.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.34. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

